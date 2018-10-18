HENDERSONVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) -
Deputies said Thursday afternoon that West Henderson High was placed under a code yellow precautionary lockdown after a bear was spotted in an adjacent neighborhood.
No other details were immediately available.
The school district listed a Code Yellow lockdown as “A preventive lock down is a means to rapidly enhance the level of security in the facility and on the campus, while students and staff continue with productive activities in a limited fashion.”
