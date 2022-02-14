GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff's Office is looking for a 13-year-old girl who ran away Saturday evening.
13-year-old Bailey Lynn Slife ran away from Cedar Lane Road around 10 p.m., according to deputies. She was seen at the Greyhound bus station on Hendrix Drive Sunday between 2 p.m. and 3 p.m.
Slife is described as five foot five, 140 pounds and possibly wearing glasses, blue jeans with holes and an orange beanie.
We're told she may be with another female in a white 1990s model sedan.
Anyone with information is asked to call 911 immediately.
