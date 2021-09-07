GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff's Office said it is looking for a couple that has not been heard from due to reportedly suspicious circumstances.
54-year-old Marshal Mayes and 45-year-old Felicia Mayes were last seen earlier in the day on Labor Day, Sept. 6, according to the sheriff's department. Felicia was last seen being picked up from her husband along Pine Creek Court Extension around 5 p.m. in his Chevy Silverado. The truck was last seen around 6:45 p.m. on Academy Street near Pendleton Street in Greenville.
Deputies said the couple has not been heard from since Monday and due to reportedly suspicious circumstances the couple’s family is concerned for their safety and whereabouts.
Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or Crime Stoppers of Greenville at 23-CRIME.
