WALHALLA, SC (FOX Carolina) - Oconee County deputies need help identifying a man related to an incident involving a transmission that was stolen from the back of a pick-up early Wednesday afternoon near Seneca.
Deputies went to Market Street off of Highway 123 in regards to a stolen transmission, according to the Sheriff's Office. The victim said several people gout out of a white car, which had black rims, and damage to the body and bumper. The car pulled up to the back of the pickup, whereupon the subjects stole the transmission, then placed the transmission into the back of the car and left the scene
Deputies said they were told by the victim that the transmission valued around $4,000. The theft appears to have taken place around 11:45am.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office at 864-638-4111.
