ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina) - Anderson County deputies are looking for a juvenile who ran away from home on Saturday.

The sheriff's office says Abigail Miller was last seen on Cherokee Rd in Williamston.

Deputies say Miller has dark hair and brown eyes. Her last known clothing description is unknown at this time.

If you see Abigail or have information regarding her whereabouts, please call the sheriff's office at 864-260-4405 referencing ACSO case number 2021-14879.
 

