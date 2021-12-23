ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina) -The Anderson County Sheriff's Office needs help finding a man last seen in March.
William Alton Blackburn is believed to be in the Greenville area, according to the Sheriff's Office.
If you or anyone you know has information on where Blackburn may be, please call the Sheriff's Office at 864-260-4405 referencing ACSO case number 2021-22859.
