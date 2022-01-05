GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Greenville County deputies need help finding a man missing from Travelers Rest.
Joshua Glidden, 28, was last seen leaving a home on Jan. 3 along Sunset Mountain Court, according to deputies. We're told Glidden left a 2014 Hyundai Veloster with a South Carolina license plate reading: SZF-964.
The Sheriff's Office said Glidden was wearing a red and gray Columbia baseball hat, green pullover, black shirt and black jeans.
Deputies mentioned that Glidden made comments on social media that concerned some of his friends and family.
Anyone with information on where Joshua Glidden may be is asked to call Crime Stoppers of Greenville at 23-CRIME.
