SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) - Spartanburg County deputies need help identifying a man who may have information about an active investigation.
Anyone who recognizes the man or car is asked to call Ivy N. Creal at 864-503-4555 or ncreal@spartanburgcounty.org ref case #21110550.
MORE NEWS: Two injured in Henderson County explosion, deputies confirm
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.