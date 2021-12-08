RUTHERFORDTON, NC (FOX Carolina) - Rutherford County deputies are looking for a missing 15-year-old last seen in Bostic, North Carolina.
The Sheriff's Office said Katelynn Anne Bodford is 5'1" and weighs 168 pounds. Bodford has blue eyes and long straight brown hair. She was last known to be wearing a black long sleeve shirt, black sandals and black pants.
We're told Bodford may be in the company of a male named Kenathan McGuire.
Anyone with information on where Bodford may be is asked to call the Rutherford County Sheriff's Office at 828-286-2911.
MORE NEWS: Deputies: 2.7 pounds of Fentanyl found during largest bust in county history
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.