SALEM, SC (FOX Carolina) - Oconee County Deputies need help finding a missing 75-year-old man with dementia.
Deputies said they went to Keowee Place Assisted Living around 9:33 p.m. Tuesday in regards to a reported missing person.
We're told a search for Samuel Capsouto, 75, by employees of the assisted living facility, began before deputies got on scene.
The Sheriff's Office said the Seneca Police Department, the Seneca Fire Department, as well as the deputies from the Investigations Division of the Sheriff’s Office, plus, a K-9 unit and a pilot for the Sheriff’s Office drone unit responded to the scene to conduct a search for Samuel.
Samuel was last seen wearing black shorts, white tennis shoes, and a grey and orange quarter zip pullover, according to deputies. Samuel is 5'7", weighs 160 pounds and has brown eyes and white hair. He was last seen by the staff at the Assisted Living facility around 7 p.m. Tuesday.
We're told Samuel has dementia and does not respond well verbally.
If you come in contact with Samuel, you are asked to call the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office immediately by dialing 911 or calling 864-638-4111.
