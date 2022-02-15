PICKENS, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Pickens County Sheriff's Office is looking for a missing man who suffers from schizophrenia and bipolar disorder.
According to a report, 37-year-old Boyce Anthony Morris, who goes by "B.A.", made threats to hurt himself Sunday evening.
In the report, Morris' mother called EMs due to Morris' attempts to hurt himself. Once Morris realized EMS was en route, he ran from his home along Sangamo Road and has not returned.
Morris is described as six foot three and weighs approximately 180 pounds. He is bald and has a red beard. He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, blue jogging pants, white socks and no shoes. Morris was also wearing a white metal necklace.
Someone close to Morris told deputies Morris suffers from schizophrenia and bipolar disorder and that he is a danger to himself.
We're told Morris' last possible sighting was walking down highway 8 toward Easley on Monday around 3 p.m.
Anyone who knows where Morris might be is asked to call the Pickens County Sheriff's Office.
