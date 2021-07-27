ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) - Buncombe County deputies are trying to find a missing man in a truck that has been spray painted beige.
Dennis Michael Maxwell, 40, was last seen on July 23 in the Leicester area and is driving a 2010 Chevy Silverado, according to the Sheriff's Office. The truck was initially black but was spray painted beige.
Maxwell is described by deputies as being 5-foot-7 and 160 lbs. with brown eyes, brown hair and a goatee.
Anyone with information on where Maxwell is is asked to contact the Buncombe County Sheriff's Office at 828-250-6670.
