PICKENS, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Pickens County Sheriff's Office is looking for a missing man.
Deputies say 37-year-old Boyce Anthony Morris, who goes by "B.A.", may be in need of medical assistance.
Morris is described as six foot three and weighs approximately 180 pounds. He is bald and has a red beard. He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, blue jogging pants, white socks and no shoes. Morris was also wearing a white metal necklace.
Morris was last seen Sunday evening after leaving his home on Reece Mill Road.
Anyone who knows where Morris might be is asked to call the Pickens County Sheriff's Office.
