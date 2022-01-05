ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) - The Buncombe County Sheriff's Office is looking for a woman missing out of the Weaverville area.
Melinda "Mindy" Mann, 49, was last seen on Tuesday, Jan. 4 around 7 a.m. at her home, according to deputies.
Mann is described as five foot one and weighing 230 pounds with blue hair and brown eyes. Deputies say Mann has potential medical issues and it is unknown if she has access to the medication she would need.
Anyone with information on where Melinda "Mindy" Mann may be, please call the Buncombe County Sheriff's Office at 828-250-6670.
