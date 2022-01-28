RUTHERFORDTON, NC (FOX Carolina) - The Rutherford County Sheriff's Office needs help finding a 17-year-old girl who ran away from her foster home.
Savannah Dawn Hobbs left her foster home on Bostic Sunshine Highway, according to deputies. Hobbs is believed to have gone back to Gaston County where she is originally from.
Deputies said Hobbs could possibly be in Stanly County, North Carolina or with Time Stevens of Gaston County.
Hobbs is described as five foot two and weighs approximately 80 pounds with blonde hair.
Anyone with information on where Savannah Dawn Hobbs may be, please contact the Rutherford County Sheriff's Office at 828-287-2911.
