NEBO, NC (FOX Carolina) - McDowell County deputies are looking for a stolen pop-up camper out of the Nebo area.
Deputies said a Nebo woman reported the camper stolen on Monday, Nov. 29. The white JayCo, Jay Series pop-up camper has an aftermarket chrome diamond plated entry door and a turquoise spare tire cover depicting the words “Happy Camper” on it.
Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Burlin Ballew at 652-2237 or McDowell County Crime Stoppers at 65-CRIME (652-7463).
MORE NEWS: Downtown Greenville restaurant reopens after closing due to building safety
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.