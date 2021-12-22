ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina) - Deputies in Anderson County are looking for information on a stolen truck and excavator incident from Tuesday night.
Deputies said a mini Kubota Excavator and 2000 white Ford F-450 with a S.C. tag reading: P808159 were stolen from Harris Bridge Road in Anderson.
If you see this truck or excavator or have information regarding the theft, please call the Sheriff's Office at 864-260-4405 referencing ACSO case number 2021-40856.
