HENDERSON COUNTY, NC (FOX CAROLINA)- The Henderson County Sheriff's Office said deputies are looking for a suspect who allegedly broke into NCDOT property in February.
Deputies said the suspect broke into the NCDOT's equipment lot along Mountain Road on February 20. According to deputies, the suspect then stole a JCB Backhoe and used it to break into another building on the property.
While inside the building, the suspect allegedly took multiple chainsaws, leaf blowers and other tools. Deputies said Video footage shows the driver leaving the lot in the stolen backhoe and going towards Country Road.
Anyone with information regarding this suspect is asked to contact Detective Cory Payne at 828-694-2796 or use the "Submit A Tip" feature on the Henderson County Sheriff's Office mobile app.
