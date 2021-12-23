ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina) - Can you identify this man? The Anderson County Sheriff's Office is looking suspect wanted in a burglary investigation.
Deputies said the suspect was caught on camera inside of the Boscobel Golf Course Clubhouse Tuesday.
If you can identify this suspect or have information regarding this case, please call the Sheriff's Office at 864-260-4405 referencing ACSO case number 2021-40804.
