GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Deputies are looking for information on a 14-year-old who ran away Tuesday night, according to the Greenville County Sheriff's Office.
Kezayvion Lee Campbell was last seen between 10 and 11 p.m. on Cavalier Drive, according to deputies.
Campbell is described by deputies as being as 5-foot-9 and 150 lbs. He was last seen wearing a black hoodie, black shorts and yellow crocs.
Anyone who sees him or know where he is is asked to call 911 immediately.
