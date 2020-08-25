Marion, NC (FOX Carolina) - Deputies in McDowell County are asking for help locating suspects they say stole a backhoe and 30-foot metal building.
According the the sheriff's office, the theft occurred sometime between 5 p.m. on July 11, and 3:30 p.m. on July 16, along Burma Road East in Marion.
Deputies say someone removed a 1982 International backhoe, the Quonset 30x32x16-foot metal building, two backhoe buckets, 20-30 gallons of diesel fuel and gasoline, a 20-gallon cast-iron pot and a 250-gallon plastic square water tank with a metal cage.
The sheriff's office says the backhoe had a fresh coat of yellow pain from the front bucket to the back with an off-white front grill and silver rims.
Anyone with information concerning the crime, suspects or whereabouts of the property is asked to call Detective Robert Watson at 652-2237 or McDowell County Crime Stoppers at 65-CRIME. Deputies say a reward is available via Crime Stoppers.
