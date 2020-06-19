Greenville, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff's Office is looking for tips that could lead them to the arrest of an accused porch pirate.
Deputies say the theft took place on June 16, in Simpsonville at a residence on Ashington Drive.
The sheriff's office says the suspect was in a light gold Chevy Malibu with unknown tags.
Deputies are asking for anyone with information regarding the woman's identity to email Investigator Gilstrap here, or call Crime Stoppers of Greenville at 23-CRIME.
More news: Greenville deputies searching for "armed and dangerous suspect, wanted for murder"
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.