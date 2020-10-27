MARION, NC (FOX Carolina) - The McDowell Co. Sheriff's Office said they are looking for a woman who stole two vehicles and sold them to a business.
According to the sheriff's office, a man reported two missing vehicles, a 1998 Ford Winstar van and a 1996 Chevrolet pickup truck, on Southern Way.
Deputies said an investigation revealed 36-year-old Priscilla Dawn Moody stole automobiles and sold them to Rusty's Pic-A-Part for nearly $495.
The sheriff's office said Moody is wanted for obtaining property by false pretense and larceny of a motor vehicle.
Anyone with information concerning Moody’s whereabouts is asked to call Detective Ryan Lambert at 652-2237 or McDowell County Crime Stoppers at 65-CRIME (652-7463).
