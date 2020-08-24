Greenville, SC (FOX Carolina) - Deputies with the Greenville County Sheriff's Office are hoping you can help identify two women they say spent thousands of dollars using a stolen credit card.
According to the sheriff's office, the two suspects spent over $5,000 making purchases at both Best Buy and Target in Greenville.
Deputies say the car was initially stolen from an auto break-in case on August 1.
Investigators are asking anyone with information to contact Investigator Avigliano at 864-729-3243 or Crime Stoppers at 23-CRIME.
