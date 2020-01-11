SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A Louisiana man is in the Spartanburg County Detention Center and charged with attempted murder for shooting into a Spartanburg home in December 2019.
Warrants obtained by FOX Carolina show that 21-year-old Braxton Pierre Johnson of Monroe, Louisiana is accused of shooting a handgun at a home on Myrtle Lane on December 7, 2019. Initial investigation reports revealed at the time the victims reported an unknown male came to the residence and shot several times, but investigation revealed Johnson as a suspect.
Another man, Eddie Wayne Ward of Spartanburg, was already arrested and also deemed a suspect, but SCSO says Ward bonded out and is on home detention as of writing.
Johnson has since been charged with the following:
- Six counts of attempted murder
- One count of discharging a firearm into a dwelling
- One count of possession of a weapon during a violent crime
Monroe, Louisiana is in the Ouachita Parish. We have reached out to the Ouachita Parish Sheriff's Office for more details on how Johnson was arrested and extradited to South Carolina.
