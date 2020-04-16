MACON COUNTY, NC (FOX Carolina) - The Macon County Sheriff's Office said they are investigating after a 13-year-old suffered a gunshot wound Thursday.
Deputies said the victim's father took the child to the front entrance of South Macon Elementary to seek help. The School Resource Officer was at the school and initiated aid to the victim, along with another school official.
Deputies said paramedics treated the child at the scene and then the teen was airlifted from the school parking lot to Mission Hospital in Asheville.
MCSO later said while the investigation is ongoing, it appears that the teen had access to a gun inside the father's vehicle and accidentally shot himself.
The supposed accidental shooting did not happen at the school, but sheriff Robert L. Holland noted the father took the teen there, where teachers, the SRO, and first responders "all played a significant role in possibly saving this child's life".
No other individuals appear to have been involved.
