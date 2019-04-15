Madison County, NC (FOX Carolina) - Deputies in Madison County have arrested a school bus driver suspected of inappropriate conduct with a minor.
According to the Madison County Sheriff's Office, deputies received the complaint on April 12 involving Madison County school student and a county school bus driver.
As a result of an investigation conducted by the sheriff's office and the school district, deputies say Ronald Shelton was arrested for felony statutory sexual offence of a child who is 13 or 14 years old and three counts of a sex act with a student.
Shelton was placed on a $500,000 secured bond and is currently being held at the Madison County Jail.
