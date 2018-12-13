Greenwood, SC (FOX Carolina) - On Wednesday, deputies with the Greenwood County Sheriff's Office made an arrest in connection to an Arson at a local Walmart.
Deputies say the sheriff's office criminal investigation division arrested Russell William Geddings at his residence in connection to an Arson that took place on December 5 at the Walmart on the 72 bypass in Greenwood County.
Deputies say that Geddings entered the store around midnight and set a clothing rack on fire, then joined the evacuating crowd and monitored the scene from afar.
The sheriff's office says they would like to thank the citizens of Greenwood County for their assistance in the case.
