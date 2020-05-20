Asheville, NC (FOX Carolina) - Deputies with the Buncombe County Sheriff's Office arrested two people on Tuesday as part of a joint drug enforcement operation.
Deputies seized 356 grams of Methamphetamine, 4.3 grams of Fentanyl and $12,446 in U.S. Currency from Benjamin Lee. He was charged with the following:
- Trafficking in Fentanyl by Possession
- Trafficking in Fentanyl by Transportation
- Possession with Intent to Sell or Deliver Schedule II
- Possession with Intent to Sell of Deliver Methamphetamine
- Level 2 Trafficking Methamphetamine by Possession
- Level 2 Trafficking Methamphetamine by Transportation
- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
Deputies seized 31.3 grams of Marijuana, 8.7 grams of Methamphetamine, 9 Alprazolam tablets, a Remington R51 9mm handgun and $6,311 in U.S. Currency from Adam Charles Durkin. Durkin was charged with:
- Possession with Intent to Sell or Deliver Schedule II
- Possession with Intent to Sell or Deliver Schedule IV
- Possession with Intent to Sell or Deliver Schedule VI
- Possession of Firearm by a Felon
- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
The Sheriff's office credited the Buncombe County Anti-Crime Task Force (BCAT) and Sheriff’s Community Enforcement Team (SCET) along with the North Carolina Department of Community Corrections in contributing to the arrests.
More news: Deputies: McDowell County man sets fire to woman's car following argument
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.