Anderson, SC (FOX Carolina) - Deputies in Anderson County say they've arrested four people in connection to shootings that took place at two different addresses less than two miles apart on March 19.
The first shooting occurred at Meadow Run Apartments in Anderson along Abbeville Highway around 3:20 a.m. Deputies say the initial call came in for shots fired in the parking lot. Investigators say when they arrived on scene they discovered several shell casings on the ground and said at least one apartment had been hit several times.
A short time later, around 3:43 a.m., a shooting was reported along Walnut Drive, about one and half miles north of the first shooting.
Deputies say in both shootings, no one was injured.
The sheriff's office said while investigating the original incident at Meadow Run apartments, deputies in the surrounding area located a vehicle that fit the description of one said to be involved in the incident.
Deputies conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle and detained four armed individuals. Those suspects have since been arrested and charged:
Patrick Clemons was charged with two counts of discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of body armor by a violent offender, and possession of a stolen firearm by a convicted felon. Clemons' bond was denied.
Denardo Graham was charged with two counts of discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and possession of a stolen firearm by a convicted felon. Graham also had his bond denied.
Honrie Martin was charged with two counts of discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling and possession of a stolen firearm by a convicted felon. His bond, too, was denied.
Christopher Williford is facing two counts of accessory after the fact for a Felony E.
great to know that the wuhan can't stop the 13% from business as usual.
