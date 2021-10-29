ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) - After a months-long investigation into drug trafficking, the Buncombe County Sheriff's Office said they made what is believed to be the largest single seizure of meth in the history of the sheriff's office.
Eric Kelvin Hart and Jeremy Jovan Johnson were taken into custody Friday morning while in possession of 9.8 pounds of meth, 31.5 grams of fentanyl, 26.2 grams of heroin, 18.5 grams of cocaine, 16 grams of crack cocaine and $14,190, according to deputies.
The office said Hart initially fled from police on foot, but was later taken into custody without incident. He has numerous prior arrest for assault and assault with a deadly weapon. He is being held on a $100,000 bond at the Buncombe County Detention Facility. Mr. Johnson is also being held on a $100,000 bond.
