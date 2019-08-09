GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – Greenville County deputies said a second arrest has been made in connection with the killing of 48-year-old Willie Johnson.
Deputies found Johnson suffering from a gunshot wound on July 30 after he crashed a car outside a home on Wood River Way.
On August 2, deputies announced that Quincey Leroy Rogers with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime in connection with the homicide investigation.
On Friday, deputies said 38-year-old Timmi Nicole Krause had also been arrested and charged with accessory after the fact.
in connection with the July 30th homicide of Willie James Johnson.
“During the course of investigation, investigators learned that Krause participated in the destruction and removal of evidence in an effort to conceal the crime and was thus charged yesterday evening,” Lt. Ryan flood said in a news release.
Krause is being held at the Greenville County Detention Center where she remains on a $75,000 bond. “The investigation is still ongoing as we try to identify if any additional parties are involved and we ask for anyone with information regarding this case to call Crime Stoppers of Greenville at 23-CRIME,” Flood added.
