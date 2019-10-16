SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) Two men were taken into custody by Spartanburg County deputies after they reportedly failed to stop for blue lights, and led deputies on a chase through the county Tuesday.
According to a report, deputies observed a vehicle that was traveling on I-26 had an improper tag. When they initiated a traffic stop, they said the suspect car accelerated in speed - failing to stop.
A pursuit ensued.
Deputies said the suspects led them onto Old Hills Bridge Road, and turned into an open field. The car chase came to an end when the suspects' vehicle collided with a farm gate, then wrecked into a tree.
The driver and passenger immediately jumped out of the vehicle and led deputies toward a wooded area on foot.
After a brief chase, deputies say they were able to apprehend the two men.
The driver, identified as Bryan Riggs, was charged with the following:
- Failure to stop for blue lights
- Improper tag
- Improper lane change
A search of the passenger's person, and the suspect vehicle, yielded approximately 11.4 grams of methamphetamine and 3.9 grams of marijuana. Deputies also say they located a Cricket single shot .22 rifle and five rounds of of .22 LR ammunition.
The passenger, Jordan Easler, faces the following charges:
- Trafficking meth > 10 grams
- Felon possession of a firearm or ammunition
- Simple possession of marijuana
Both men were transported to the Spartanburg County Detention Center.
