Hendersonville, NC (FOX Carolina) - Deputies in Hendersonville have announced the arrest of two suspects, both accused of trafficking methamphetamine, after two separate raids in early July.
According to the Henderson County Sheriff's Office, on July 3, deputies searched a home on Challenger Lane and discovered approximately 10 ounces of methamphetamine and one handgun.
Detectives arrested and charged 26-year-old Alejandro Guadarrama Serrano with felony trafficking methamphetamine, felony maintaining a dwelling for the purpose of selling and delivery of a controlled substance, and felony possession with intent to sell and deliver a controlled substance.
Serrano is being held at the Henderson Detention Center on a $29,000 bond.
The second arrest came on July 4 when the Henderson County Drug Task Force executed a search and seized 6.6 pounds of methamphetamine from another home in Hendersonville.
Deputies say 21-year-old Dakota Lynn Jarvis was arrested and charged with felony trafficking methamphetamine, and misdemeanor failure to appear on possession of drug paraphernalia.
Jarvis is being held at the Henderson County Detention Center on a $80,500 bond.
