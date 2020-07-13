GENERIC: crime tape, police line

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- Greenville County Sheriff's Office are investigating after a male victim was found with a gun shot wound just before 11:00 p.m. 

Deputies say he was believed to be shot near Welcome and Daniel Avenue.

His injuries are believed to be non-life threatening. 

They reported this as an isolated incident and there is no current threat to the community. 

Investigators ask for anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers of Greenville at 23-CRIME.

