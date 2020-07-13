GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- Greenville County Sheriff's Office are investigating after a male victim was found with a gun shot wound just before 11:00 p.m.
Deputies say he was believed to be shot near Welcome and Daniel Avenue.
His injuries are believed to be non-life threatening.
They reported this as an isolated incident and there is no current threat to the community.
Investigators ask for anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers of Greenville at 23-CRIME.
MORE NEWS - Hazmat spill in Anderson County after tractor trailer overturns along I-85NB, all lanes blocked
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.