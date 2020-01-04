ANDERSON COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) The Anderson County Sheriff's Office says a man is okay after his gun discharged, and hit him, outside a gun show Saturday.
According to deputies, the man was unloading his weapon in the parking lot of the building before the show.
The man accidentally shot the weapon, hitting himself in the lower left leg.
He sustained non-life threatening injuries, thankfully.
