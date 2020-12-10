FRANKLIN, NC (FOX Carolina) – Deputies in Macon County said a man charged in a Florida homicide was arrested in Franklin.
The killing happened on December 2 in Alachua County, FL. Deputies there began investigating after 24-year-old Annette A. Miller was found shot to death. The victim’s car was missing, along with a gun from her home.
Brandon Martin was ultimately charged in that case and Macon County deputies said he was arrested at a home on Harrison avenue in Franklin after a period of surveillance.
Deputies said they also kept a close watch on a woman living in Macon County who had previously been a victim of domestic violence at Martin’s hand.
Deputies said Miller’s vehicle was later found at the Park & Ride at the bottom of Cowee Mountain. The gun that is believed to have been used in the Florida homicide was also found hidden under a home.
Sheriff Robert Holland issued this statement on the outcome:
“This was outstanding police work by all involved. Officers with Alachua County Sheriff’s Office and Franklin Police Department worked tirelessly throughout the day with the Macon County Sheriff’s Office to locate Martin. The dedication and perseverance of these officers potentially saved the life of another girlfriend & helped ensure that any bad intentions that he may have had, would not be carried out.”
