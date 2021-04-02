WEST UNION, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office said a West Union man faces charges of attempted murder, kidnapping, and more after he was accused of violently beating a woman, threatening to kill her, and then flattening her car tires to prevent her from leaving.
The violence happened Wednesday inside a home of Starling Drive. Deputies arriving at the home for a report of domestic violence said they found a woman at the home with numerous visible injuries. Deputies said the woman had been beaten by James Joseph Ungaro, Jr., who is also accused of threatening to kill the victim and breaking two phones during the assault.
Deputies said they arrested Ungaro after a traffic stop in Seneca Thursday afternoon.
Ungaro is charged with one count each of Attempted Murder, Kidnapping, Possession of a Weapon during Commission of a Violent Crime and Malicious Injury to Personal Property.
Ungaro is being held at the Oconee County Detention Center on no bond.
