BOSTIC, NC (FOX Carolina) - McDowell County deputies said a man was charged after detectives accused him of burying a missing woman’s body at a construction site after she died.
Deputies charged Norris Lewis Westall, 46, with concealment of human remains.
Investigators said Westall was a friend of Brooke Tollie, a 24-year-old woman who went missing on May 13.
Deputies said they searched for Tollie until June 5 when her body was uncovered at a construction site in the Golden Valley community of Bostic in Rutherford County.
Detectives said they learned Tollie was with Westall at his home when she died on May 14.
Westall is accused of taking Tollie’s body to the construction site in Bostic and burying her there.
The autopsy revealed no signs of trauma to Tollie’s body but the exact cause of death is still unknown and is pending the outcome of toxicology testing, deputies said.
Westall was also served with outstanding warrants for failure to appear in court on charges of possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.
PREVIOUSLY - Deputies: Missing McDowell County woman's body found in construction site, no visible signs of trauma
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.