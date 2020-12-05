GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Greenville County Sheriff's Office says it is investigating a stabbing incident that occurred on Saturday morning near Silver Creek Apartments.
Deputies say the received a call about the incident along Ashe Drive at around 10 a.m. Saturday morning and upon arriving, discovered an adult male victim suffering from at least one stab wound.
The victim was transported to the hospital but eventually passed away.
GCSO later confirmed they arrested 28-year-old Bradley Shawn Wilkins II, and described the stabbing as the result of a domestic issue. Wilkins is now charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.
The identity of the victim was later released as 26-year-old Brian Edward Martin of Greenville. The coroner's report indicated the apartment he was stabbed at belonged to him. He died in the operating room more than an hour after the stabbing occurred.
