SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) - Spartanburg County deputies said a man faces multiple charges after he was accused of beating and gagging a woman with her own clothes inside an apartment on Tuesday.
Deputies said they were called to the apartment complex on Heath Lane and met with the victim, who was shaking and crying, along with her two children, on the steps outside an apartment building.
The victim told deputies Kamajha Gossett had dumped water on her to wake her up after he found a text message sent to her from another man. She said Gossett then grabbed her by her hair and threw her to the ground. Gossett is then accused of ripping the victim’s shirt and bra off as he grabbed her by the throat, and then forcing the victim’s shirt into her mouth and down her throat, causing her to throw up.
After the assault, the victim told deputies she pleaded with Gossett to allow her to get her children, ages 3 and 5, and leave.
She said Gossett took her keys and her coat away from her, locked the door when they were all outside, and drove off in his car.
Deputies said the victim had deep bruises on both sides of her neck but denied EMS treatment.
Maintenance let deputies into the apartment, where they said they found the water-soaked bed, torn garments and undergarments, and other evidence of the abuse the victim described.
Gosset, 21, was charged with domestic violence second degree and cruelty to children.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.