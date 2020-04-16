EASLEY, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Pickens County Sheriff’s Office said a man was arrested after an armed robbery Wednesday at the Zee Mart on Anderson Highway in Easley on Wednesday.
Deputies said Michael Alain Gadoury, 38, is accused of pointing a gun at workers in the store and stealing both money and merchandise before fleeing in a white SUV.
Deputies said Gadoury was arrested after later in the day on Wednesday with
assistance from the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office. He is charged with armed robbery, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, and simple larceny.
