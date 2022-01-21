ANDERSON COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina)- Deputies in Anderson County say the suspect accused of shooting a 15-year-old boy Jan. 7 has been charged.
Gordon Circle just off Highway 29 South on Friday afternoon.
Anderson County deputies are said the 15-year-old victim was shot at the Stop-A-Minit gas station on HWY 29 S, then taken to the home on Gordon Circle about a quarter mile down the road.
FOX Carolina spoke to witnesses at both scenes.
"They said he was shot at Stop-A-Minit," said Charlene Stephenson. "Then they dropped him off here. I don't know if they came by in a car or what, but he came here beating on the door saying 'I've been shot!'"
Stephenson is the mother of the woman whose home the teen was dropped off at. She says her 20-year-old daughter has known the boy who was shot for several years.
"She was friends with the victim. I guess this was just the closest place to where the shooting happened and he came here for help," Stephenson said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.