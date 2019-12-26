BOILING SPRINGS, SC (FOX Carolina) - Spartanburg County deputies said a man is charged with attempted murder after he was accused of shooting his brother in the head early Christmas morning.
The shooting happened around 2:15 a.m. at a home on Colfax Drive.
Deputies said they arrived to find the victim at the scene, along with his mother. The victim was on the floor and the mother was nearby, covered in blood.
Deputies said their investigation revealed the victim and his brother, 26-year-old Jorge Alberto Rodriguez, got into an argument that turned physical and escalated until Rodriguez pulled out a gun and shot the victim.
Rodriguez had fled the scene by the time deputies arrived.
Warrants were signed, charging Rodriguez with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.
Rodriguez was arrested on Thursday.
The victim remains in the hospital, listed in critical condition, deputies said.
