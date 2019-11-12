Derrick Miller
GREER, SC (FOX Carolina) – Greer police said a man was charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime on Tuesday after a shooting.

The shooting happened on Tuesday at a home in Greer, according to the arrest warrants.

The warrants state Derrick Martino Miller shot the victim with a 9mm pistol to keep the victim from leaving the home while they were arguing.

He was later placed in custody of the Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office. 

