SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office said a man was charged on Saturday night after he allegedly hit two people in the head with a meat cleaver.
Deputies said they responded to Walker Run Driver at around 7:05 p.m. for a reported stabbing.
Following an investigation, deputies said Travis Lee Solesbee was charged with Attempted Murder and Possession of a Weapon During a Violent Crime.
According to deputies, both victims were taken to taken hospital and treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
