GREENVILLE, SC (FOX CAROLINA) - A man accused of stealing a car with a child inside Saturday night has been arrested, according to the Greenville County Sheriff's Office.
Michael Christopher Moore, 37, is charged with kidnapping, grand larceny over $10,000 and petit larceny (from a previous incident), according to the Office.
Deputies were sent to Cedar Lane Road around 7 p.m. after a vehicle was stolen with the child inside, according to the Office.
Deputies said the vehicle and the child were found safely near Old White Horse Road.
Moore is now waiting for a bond hearing at the Greenville County Detention Center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.