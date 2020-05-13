DARLINGTON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Darlington County deputies say a man is facing charges for threatening to bomb the Darlington Raceway in April.
According to DCSO, 46-year-old Michael Donovan Avin of Darlington left threatening phone messages for the raceway on April 27, 2020. Investigators also say Avin indicated in another letter written to another location in Darlington County he had access to 125 tons of materials used for making bombs.
Avin is charged with possession, threatened or attempted use of a weapon of mass destruction for act of terrorism not resulting in death. He's being held at the W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center awaiting a bond hearing.
The case is still under investigation.
