WESTMINSTER, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office said deputies charged a 22-year-old man after he was accused of threatening to shoot people at a church with a “fully loaded AR-15.”
Deputies said Damon Johnson was arrested Wednesday night and charged with Giving False Information, Assault and Battery 3rd Degree, and Disturbing a Place of Worship.
Deputies said the incident happened at Foothills Community Church.
Johnson reportedly made the threat after he was asked to leave a youth group meeting because he was an adult.
“When the security officer at the church asked Johnson to leave the church premises due to his conduct, he began threatening to shoot the officer with his ‘fully loaded AR-15,’” OCSO spokesperson Kianna Holland said in a news release.
Johnson was found walking along Critter Road. Deputies said the church members knew Johnson as “Brace,” and he refused to give deputies his legal first name.
Deputies said they were unable to find an AR-15 or any other weapons in Johnson’s possession.
MORE NEWS - Police: Man admitted to kicking, throwing days-old baby that would not stop crying; baby suffered broken ribs, skull fracture
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.