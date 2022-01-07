ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) – A Pennsylvania man has been charged after vandalizing Asheville City Hall, according to the Asheville Police Department.
Reece Sebastian Jaksec, 22, is charged with two counts of placing and exhibit with intent to intimidate, damage to real property, two counts of deface public property and two counts of graffiti vandalism, according to the Office.
The vandalism happened on Dec. 11 and Dec. 31.
Jaksec is accused of graffitiing the side of a City building on Dec. 11 with profanity and then throwing rocks with the message “You started a war” and “You’re waging war,” damaging windows at City Hall, a building in the National Register of Historic Places.
Jaksec and several other activists were also recently banned from all city parks after being charged with trespassing and resisting arrest during a protest in Ashton Park on Dec. 25.
(1) comment
Not that a criminal deserves a platform, but don't you think readers would like to know why the arrestee says "you started a war"?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.